Protesters Hold Candlelit Marches Against CAA-NRC At Jama Masjid, LalKuan In Delhi

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Wednesday in a candlelight march against the CAA and NRC. The vigil started from Lal Kuan to Jama Masjid in Delhi. Demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been going on for over a month in various parts of the country, including the national capital. The city has witnessed violent protests in various regions, increasing tensions across India, over the Act.

Holding the view that CAA and NRC are against the democracy and discriminates citizens on the basis of religion, several protestors, and opposition leaders are demanding its immediate rollback. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders are carrying out pro-CAA rallies and holding discussions to spread awareness about the benefits of the recently proposed law.

Agitation in Delhi

The mood in the capital has been tense since December 15, when buses and police vehicles were set ablaze in an outbreak of violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University. The varsity's students denied involvement, and police action inside the campus had later sparked nationwide protests.

The police had claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. However, the students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest.

What is CAA & NRC?

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

An updation process of NRC act had started in 2013 and ended with the receipt of forms by the NRC authorities on 31 August 2015. The process aimed at separating genuine Indian citizens from undocumented immigrants living in Assam. As per NRC terms, a resident has to prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971. Anyone failing to do so will be declared a foreigner.

