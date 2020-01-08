JNU Violence: Delhi Police Gets Vital Leads To Identify Masked Men, Claim Govt Sources

Nearly three days after masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the government sources on Wednesday informed that the Delhi Police received vital leads about the identities of the masked men and are on the verge of cracking the case.

Earlier on December 7, sources had stated that the Delhi Police will reportedly use a face recognition system to investigate the matter. The Delhi Police used the face recognition system for the first time while identifying the rioters in the Seelampur protests.

Opposition parties blame Delhi police for the attack

The Opposition parties had blamed the Delhi Police for the violence that occurred in their presence. Communist Party of India (CPI) secretary D Raja on Monday questioned the inaction by the state police and questioned why no arrests were made so far.

Speaking to the media D Raja said, "Police and head officials were present in full strength. Why there is no arrest so far? Police should answer now, why no arrest has been made so far? Yogendra Yadav was pushed, I was also there, but the Delhi Police didn't take any action. Where is democracy? The institutions are being targeted, where is the future going? ABVP had the responsibility to stop those masked goons. Why didn't they stopped them?"

In a statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the police of creating fear among students while giving free passage to the masked goons. He said, "The police created fear on the campus and injured so many students. There was a video that showed that the police gave safe passage to the masked men. When protesters came and protested, the same slogans of hatred were raised against the protesters. This is a central university in the capital of our country, For these kinds of incidents, it is for the government to decide on what kind of message you are sending to the whole world."

