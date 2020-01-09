Anti-CAA Protests: SIT Arrests Two More Persons For Violence In Delhi

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday, January 8, arrested two more persons in connection with the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Seelampur area of Delhi. According to reports, the protesters had allegedly vandalized three buses during the protests.

Earlier, a total of 16 people were arrested in connection with violence during the anti-CAA protests that took place on December 17. As per reports, the accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody. While two of them were granted interim bail on medical grounds, others were produced before the court at the end of their remand period.

Protests in Seelampur area

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests had erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, December 17. According to police sources, the protesters had gathered at around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful. However, it took a violent turn in Seelampur, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Read: DMK leaders walk out of Assembly after Speaker tables CAA discussion for another time

Protests in Delhi

The mood in the capital has been tense since December 15, when buses and police vehicles were set ablaze in an outbreak of violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University. The varsity's students denied involvement, and police action inside the campus had later sparked nationwide protests.

The police had claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. However, the students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest.

Read: Digvijaya Singh sides with Deepika Padukone, calls opposing elements 'anti-democratic'

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Read: Deepika Padukone reacts on CAA protests & JNU violence, says 'proud that we aren't scared'

Read: Students from Delhi universities protest against CAA, NRC and JNU violence

(WITH ANI INPUTS)