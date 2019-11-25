Can't Even Agree On A Single Lawyer!: SG Tushar Mehta's Jovial Pop At Cong-NCP-Sena In SC

During the Supreme Court's proceedings on the plea filed by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena on Monday, a lighter yet meaningful moment was witnessed as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made a remark on the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance's representation in the top court.

Amid pitched arguments where Tushar Mehta had represented the Maharashtra Governor's Secretary, Mukul Rohatgi had represented Devendra Fadnavis, Maninder Singh had represented Ajit Pawar; while Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Devdatt Kamat had appeared for the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, it was Rohatgi who remarked on how there were multiple counsels appearing for the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, on the same petition.

In response to this, SG Tushar Mehta jovially remarked that the three parties couldn't forge consensus even on a lawyer, there were three of them arguing the case.

Supreme Court proceedings

During the proceedings, SG Mehta produced the letter from November 22 by NCP leader Ajit Pawar to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that contained signatures of 54 NCP MLAs. Mehta had further said Governor Koshyari waited since October 24 till November 9 but no party came forward to form the government. The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, meanwhile, tabled affidavits of 154 MLAs, but then withdrew. While Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought a floor test immediately, Mukul Rohatgi sought more time to table an affidavit regarding how the Maharashtra government was formed, and argued that 7 days would be a more apt time-frame to hold the floor-test.

Twist In Tale?

Rejecting talks of any seat-sharing agreement between Shiv Sena and the NCP, sources state that a senior Shiv Sena leader on Monday, November 25, has denied reports of any agreement on 50-50 sharing on the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Furthermore, the senior leader has stated that Ajit Pawar will not be made the Chief Minister if he returns back to the camp. The senior leader further stated that for now, this is not even on the agenda as the prime agenda for the Shiv Sena is to deal with the present political situation in Maharashtra. NCP sources state that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is being lured back to the NCP camp by offering him the post of Chief Minister. The source adds that the NCP will strike a 2.5 year deal for the post of CM with Shiv Sena. Sources further added that Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil have reportedly reached Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with this offer.

Ajit Pawar's decision

In the midst of a Pawar power play, sources have informed that Ajit Pawar rebelled over the position of Deputy Chief Minister. NCP's Baramati MLA was reportedly angry with NCP chief and his uncle, Sharad Pawar over the post of Deputy Chief Minister, hence sidestepped his party to back BJP's Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Ajit Pawar was reported of the understanding that the NCP chief was in favour of Jayant Patil over him for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. On Saturday, November 23, amidst political turbulence, Sharad Pawar removed Ajit as the NCP legislative party chief and replaced him with Jayant Patil. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar clarified that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar has since remained firm on being Deputy CM in alliance with the BJP, but has also stated that he remains a NCP leader and has urged the party to be patient.

