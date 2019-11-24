SENSATIONAL: Ajit Pawar Snubs NCP's Conciliatory Attempts With Massive 'thank You' Spree

The new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the former legislative party leader of NCP, Ajit Pawar, took to Twitter to thank everyone in a series of tweets thereby quashing the attempts made by Sharad Pawar's camp to bring him back to the fold and have him join their efforts to form a government with Shiv Sena and Congress. This comes amidst the high political drama that Maharashtra has witnessed in the last two days which saw Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as Maharashtra CM. The Supreme Court of India, after conducting a hearing on the writ petition submitted by the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have stated that the order on when the floor test will be conducted shall be passed on Monday at 10:30 am after reviewing the Governor's order.

Ajit Pawar’s series of thank you tweets

PM Modi

Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. https://t.co/3tT2fQKgPi — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

Nirmala Sitharaman

Thanking Smt. @nsitharaman ji for conveying the good wishes. https://t.co/xtBO1qhqCU — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Smriti Irani

Thank you for your warm wishes Smt. @smritiirani ji. https://t.co/C0C4t69cJX — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Rajnath Singh

Thank you for your wishes and confidence Shri. @rajnathsingh ji. https://t.co/LToNbMv3qS — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Piyush Goyal

Thank you for your warm wishes and show of faith @PiyushGoyal ji. https://t.co/gm1FzckOjE — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

JP Nadda

Thank you for your wishes & trust Shri. @JPNadda ji. https://t.co/wH8Wasmbxy — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Vijay Rupani

Thank you for your heartfelt wishes Shri. @vijayrupanibjp ji! https://t.co/ffeoJFDT24 — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on November 23, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

