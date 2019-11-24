The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

SENSATIONAL: Ajit Pawar Snubs NCP's Conciliatory Attempts With Massive 'thank You' Spree

Politics

New Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar took to Twitter & thanked BJP leaders in a series of tweets thereby quashing attempts made by NCP chief to pacify him

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajit Pawar

The new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the former legislative party leader of NCP, Ajit Pawar, took to Twitter to thank everyone in a series of tweets thereby quashing the attempts made by Sharad Pawar's camp to bring him back to the fold and have him join their efforts to form a government with Shiv Sena and Congress. This comes amidst the high political drama that Maharashtra has witnessed in the last two days which saw Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as Maharashtra CM. The Supreme Court of India, after conducting a hearing on the writ petition submitted by the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have stated that the order on when the floor test will be conducted shall be passed on Monday at 10:30 am after reviewing the Governor's order.  

Ajit Pawar’s series of thank you tweets 

PM Modi

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

Nirmala Sitharaman

Smriti Irani

Rajnath Singh 

Piyush Goyal

JP Nadda

Vijay Rupani

Read: BIG: NCP dumps Congress, Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy CM in BJP-led Maha govt  

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as Maharashtra   

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."   

Read: Ram Shinde on new govt formation: 'Had no idea but whatever is happening is for good'

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra   

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on November 23, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. 

Read: Ajit Pawar: 'We have formed a government looking at the farmer distress & other issues'

Read: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar doesn’t have Sharad Pawar's 'support', says Praful Patel

  

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG