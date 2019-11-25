Twist In Tale? NCP Luring Ajit Pawar With Maha CM Carrot, Shiv Sena Denies: Sources

Rejecting talks of any seat-sharing agreement between Shiv Sena and the NCP, sources state that a senior Shiv Sena leader on Monday, November 25, has denied reports of any agreement on 50-50 sharing on the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Furthermore, the senior leader has stated that Ajit Pawar will not be made the Chief Minister if he returns back to the camp. The senior leader further stated that for now, this is not even on the agenda as the prime agenda for the Shiv Sena is to deal with the present political situation in Maharashtra.

READ | New Allies Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar Begin Official Work: Discuss Farmers' Issue

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar Counters Ajit Pawar, Says 'No Alliance With BJP'

'Pawar is being lured back to the NCP camp'

Meanwhile, NCP sources state that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is being lured back to the NCP camp by offering him the post of Chief Minister. The source adds that the NCP will strike a 2.5 year deal for the post of CM with Shiv Sena. Sources further added that Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil have reportedly reached Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with this offer.

Ajit Pawar's decision

In the midst of a Pawar power play, sources have informed that Ajit Pawar rebelled over the position of Deputy Chief Minister. NCP's Baramati MLA was reportedly angry with NCP chief and his uncle, Sharad Pawar over the post of Deputy Chief Minister, hence sidestepped his party to back BJP's Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Ajit Pawar was reportedly of the understanding that the NCP chief was in favour of Jayant Patil over him for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. On Saturday, November 23, amidst political turbulence, Sharad Pawar removed Ajit as the NCP legislative party chief and replaced him with Jayant Patil. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar clarified that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar refuses to budge

After taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government." According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders. After NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare came to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at his brother, Sriniwas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar refused to speak to any senior NCP leader, including Praful Patel or Supriya Sule.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar tweeted his thanks to the Prime Minister, as well as other BJP leaders seemingly digging his heels in on his decision to align with the party, and also then tweeted that he continued to be an NCP leader and sought patience from Sharad Pawar's party:

Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. https://t.co/3tT2fQKgPi — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

READ | MASSIVE: Ajit Pawar Breaks Silence, Makes Intention Clear By Writing To PM Modi

READ | Congress Responds To SC's Maharashtra Order; Pinpoints Biggest Grouse With Guv's Decision