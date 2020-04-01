COVID-19: Amarinder Singh Shares Video Of People Showing Affection For Sanitation Workers

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab has shared a video of people applauding and clapping for sanitation workers. While India is in a 21-day lockdown, only essential services are currently active, which includes sanitation work. The video was uploaded on March 31 and shows the people of Nabha coming together in the time of adversity to show their approbation to the sanitation workers.

Take a look at the video below.

Pleased to see the applause & affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It’s heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let’s keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/tV2OwVa86w — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 31, 2020

Since being uploaded, the video has accumulated over 78 thousand views and been retweeted almost 2,000 times. It has received a lot of comments from people that were moved by people’s show of affection for the sanitation workers. Take a look at people’s reactions below.

Beautiful and very moving. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 31, 2020

Love you people for your affection, very very grateful to the sanitation frontiers..



Please avoid any touch, garland and flowers rain on them for their safety from infections — 📎satyendraprasad (@satyendra_pd) March 31, 2020

☝️👏🙏🇮🇳 — Er. Vikram Kumar (HINDUSTANI.... (@vikramk61310878) March 31, 2020

It’s called humanity — amrinder singh raja waring (@RajaWaring) March 31, 2020

Made my day 😍 — Abhishek Gupta (@AYPgupta) March 31, 2020

oh mannnnn!!! my day is madeeee!!!! — Anjali_Sharma☮️ (@TribeccaaAngie) March 31, 2020

JAI hind — Vikas Gaurav (@VgforIndia) March 31, 2020

I wish this becomes a regular habit. LONG LIVE HUMANITY. — RJ Luveena (@rjluveena) April 1, 2020

This is india... We are proud of our nationalist. India will lead world very soon. We are proud on our nation’s PM also. He taught us how to respect workers by cleaning their feet. — Sudhir chaudhary (@sudhirZeeNz) April 1, 2020

