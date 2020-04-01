The Debate
The Debate
COVID-19: Amarinder Singh Shares Video Of People Showing Affection For Sanitation Workers

General News

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab has shared a video of people applauding and clapping for sanitation workers.

Capt Singh shares video of people showing affection to workers

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab has shared a video of people applauding and clapping for sanitation workers. While India is in a 21-day lockdown, only essential services are currently active, which includes sanitation work. The video was uploaded on March 31 and shows the people of Nabha coming together in the time of adversity to show their approbation to the sanitation workers.

'Made my day'

Take a look at the video below.

Since being uploaded, the video has accumulated over 78 thousand views and been retweeted almost 2,000 times. It has received a lot of comments from people that were moved by people’s show of affection for the sanitation workers. Take a look at people’s reactions below.

