The Coronavirus pandemic has put the world at a halt, and the whole world has stopped working. The entertainment industry is also on a break to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The shooting of all shows and movies have been stopped as all the personalities making the films are also practising social distancing and self-isolation.

Similarly, the iconic daytime medical drama General Hospital also forced to switch up its schedule. This hit show is also joining a growing list of shows which have been changed to keep up with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus affects airing schedule of iconic show General Hospital

The iconic medical drama show General Hospital which airs on ABC has changed their schedule. Recently, ABC announced that the show will now air for four days a week instead of five.

General Hospital will run from Monday to Thursday instead of its regular 5-day schedule. This change will start on Friday, April 3, 2020. The show will now air flashback episodes on Fridays and is calling it the Flashback Friday. The Flashback Friday will rerun the old episodes of General Hospital in the place of newer episodes.

Each Flashback Friday episode will feature an introduction from the stars on the series. This week's episode will be celebrated with the 56th-anniversary special. This episode was aired in April 2019 and features a tribute to the past, present, and future of the hospital. This episode will be introduced by Laura Wright.

The show General Hospital has been on the air for almost 57 years now. On April 1, the anniversary will celebrate both the longest-running American soap currently in production and the longest-running scripted TV drama currently in production. In this total run over 57 years General Hospital has won 13 Emmy awards for Outstanding Daytime Drama.

