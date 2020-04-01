The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Indian Cricketers Donations To Fight Coronavirus Ft. Kohli, Rohit, Tendulkar, Dhoni

Cricket News

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus: Many Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have stepped forward in aiding against coronavirus.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
indian cricketers donation to coronavirus

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus-induced pan-India lockdown, several members from the Indian cricketing fraternity have donated to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Former and active cricketers alike, quite a few members from both the men’s and women’s game have made significant contributions to the cause. Apart from individuals like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently pledged to donate a hefty sum of ₹51 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Donation Completes ₹50 Lakh For COVID-19 Fight: Report

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus: Virat Kohli donation

When it comes to the Virat Kohli donation news, the Indian captain donated an undisclosed amount towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund along with his wife Anushka Sharma. The cricketer took to Twitter and urged Indian citizens to stay indoors until the lockdown.

Also Read | Netizens Hail Virat Kohli Donation For Not Disclosing His Donation Amount To PM-CARES Fund

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus: Rohit Sharma donation

The Rohit Sharma donation amount includes a sum of ₹45 lakh to Prime Ministers Relief Fund and ₹25 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra. He also provided ₹5 lakh each to Welfare Of Stray Dogs and Feeding India.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Donation and Net Worth, Mumbai Indians Salary And ₹80 Lakh For COVID-19 Fight

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus: MS Dhoni donation for coronavirus

Veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni also donated to the cause through a crowdfunding website to a Pune-based charitable trust. According to reports, the MS Dhoni donation figure for coronavirus is ₹1 lakh.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Donation and Anushka Sharma Donate Undisclosed Amount To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar donation

The ‘Master Blaster’ donated ₹25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra. Sachin Tendulkar usually involves himself in charitable activities. The legendary cricketer also recently donated a hefty sum for the Australian Bushfire crisis.

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus

Other cricketers actively aiding the cause include the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Laxmi Ratan Shukla among several others. Even the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made a significant contribution by donating rice worth of ₹51 lakh for the people in need. Indian women’s cricketers like Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj and a 16-year-old Richa Ghosh also played major parts in helping Indian citizens to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | 'Onus On Us': Rohit Sharma Donation Cricketer Makes All-round effort, Appeals To Back PM & CM In COVID War

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
FIRST COVID-19 CASE IN DHARAVI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR