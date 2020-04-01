Indian Cricketers Donations To Fight Coronavirus Ft. Kohli, Rohit, Tendulkar, Dhoni

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus-induced pan-India lockdown, several members from the Indian cricketing fraternity have donated to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Former and active cricketers alike, quite a few members from both the men’s and women’s game have made significant contributions to the cause. Apart from individuals like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently pledged to donate a hefty sum of ₹51 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus: Virat Kohli donation

When it comes to the Virat Kohli donation news, the Indian captain donated an undisclosed amount towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund along with his wife Anushka Sharma. The cricketer took to Twitter and urged Indian citizens to stay indoors until the lockdown.

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus: Rohit Sharma donation

The Rohit Sharma donation amount includes a sum of ₹45 lakh to Prime Ministers Relief Fund and ₹25 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra. He also provided ₹5 lakh each to Welfare Of Stray Dogs and Feeding India.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus: MS Dhoni donation for coronavirus

Veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni also donated to the cause through a crowdfunding website to a Pune-based charitable trust. According to reports, the MS Dhoni donation figure for coronavirus is ₹1 lakh.

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar donation

The ‘Master Blaster’ donated ₹25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra. Sachin Tendulkar usually involves himself in charitable activities. The legendary cricketer also recently donated a hefty sum for the Australian Bushfire crisis.

Indian cricketers donation to coronavirus

Other cricketers actively aiding the cause include the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Laxmi Ratan Shukla among several others. Even the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made a significant contribution by donating rice worth of ₹51 lakh for the people in need. Indian women’s cricketers like Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj and a 16-year-old Richa Ghosh also played major parts in helping Indian citizens to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

