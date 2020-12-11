CDS General Bipin Rawat Highlights Importance Of Multilateral Approach To Security

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday participated in the Global Security Summit. While highlighting the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, Gen Bipin Rawat said over 120 warships of extra-regional forces have been deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions. He also said that most of the countries in the region are seeking to reap the economic dividends through improved connectivity and harnessing blue economy for which infrastructure is a pre-requisite.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat said, "Residents' powers and extra-regional power have shown a renewed interest in investing in infrastructure development in these countries to maintain and increase geopolitical influence."

Gen Bipin Rawat addresses Global Security Summit

Speaking on the theme of "Contesting the Indo Pacific for Global Domination", CDS Gen Rawat said that over 120 warships have been deployed in Indo-Pacific region to support various missions. He also said that in recent years China's economy and military rise coupled with competition to increase the influence in the region has attracted a great deal of interest.

Gen Bipin Rawat said, "In the military field, technology must be a means of deterrence not a source of destruction. Our approach to security hence needs to shift from unilateral to the multilateral mode which mandates increasing training engagements with partner nations in order to fortify the future."

Claiming that the governance and security are under constant threat of being undetermined by non-state actors and naval competitions among the states, The Chief of Defence Staff said that in order to protect peace, prosperity and sovereignty it is important for us to keep a sea line of communication secure at all times with a stronghold on the security dimension of this region.

