CDS To Be Announced On December 26, General Bipin Rawat Tops Race: Sources

The BJP-led government is expected to make the announcement regarding the charter of duties for the Chief of Defence Staff and the officer to be appointed for the post on December 26, as per sources. Sources further said that the government is considering appointing serving Indian Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat as India's first CDS, the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters. The decision would be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force had recommended to the Defence Ministry names of their senior-most commanders for the position of CDS which is being created to enhance synergy among the three services. On December 16, the government announced that Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is currently the Army's Vice Chief, will be the next army chief after Gen Rawat retires. General Rawat, who was commissioned into 11 Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978, is slated to demit office as Army chief on December 31 on retirement from service. The second in the race is Navy chief, Admiral Karambir Singh.

Cabinets approval

On Tuesday, the Union cabinet announced that the CDS would be a four-star general - from either-- the Army, the Air Force or the Navy - who will also head the Department of Military Affairs and be paid a salary equal to a service chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on August 15 in his Independence Day speech. The appointed CDS officer will be a four-star General and will further not be eligible to hold any government office after demitting the office of CDS. The CDS will have all the powers like other secretaries, including financial. The three service chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective forces.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the CDS post and its charter and duties, calling it a "historic and major" decision towards bringing about joint manship between the armed forces.

In a historic decision for ushering in reforms in the higher defence management in the country, the Government has decided to create a post of Chief of Defence Staff and to create a Department of Military Affairs, within the Ministry of Defence (MoD). — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 24, 2019

The decision to create CDS is a major step towards bringing about jointmanship between the Armed Forces.



With this decision the Govt. has fulfilled the commitment given by the PM Shri @narendramodi from the ramparts of Red Fort during his Independence Day speech this year. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 24, 2019

