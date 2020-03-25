'Celebrations Will Not Be Like They Are Usually', But PM Modi Greets Indians On Festivals

As the nation celebrates various festivals like Navratri, Ugadi, Navreh, Gudi Padava and Sajibu Cheiraoba on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings. Prime Minister Modi said that may these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in people's lives.

'May we keep working to fight COVID-19 together'

The Prime Minister said that India is marking these festivals at a time when the nation is battling the COVID-19 menace. "The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances. May we keep working to fight COVID-19 together," PM Modi said.

We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar.



Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.



May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

Extending his wishes on Navratri, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet in Hindi said, over the years he has been worshipping the goddess. He said, "This time, I will pray for the best health, safety and accomplishment of all the nurses, doctors, medical staff, policemen and media workers who are engaged in the fight against Corona."

As the 21-day lockdown in the country begins from Wednesday and all the places of religious worships being closed for the people, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to go virtual from all major Religious spots in the state. The government has started the initiative to ensure that the people do not come out of their homes keeping in mind the festivals like Navratri.

'No religious congregations will be permitted'

In his address to the nation on March 24, PM Modi announced that starting midnight on March 24, the entire country will be under complete lockdown for the next 21 days to counter the Coronavirus. Soon after, the Home Ministry released detailed guidelines on the measures to be taken by the central and state level to contain COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the official guidelines, all places of worship will be closed for the public for the next three weeks. Also, no religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception. The official notification says, "All places of worships shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception."

