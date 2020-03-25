Kamal Haasan Warns PM Modi About Impact Of 21-day Lockdown On Daily Wage Workers

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a strict 21-day lockdown due to a massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases in India, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan warned the prime minister of the possible impact that the nation-wide curfew might have on the life of daily wage workers in the country.

Kamal Haasan's tweet in Tamil broadly translates as "The government should think about where will the daily wagers go to fill their stomach during the 21 days lockdown and do not ignore their plight. This is not the time to help only the rich industrialists; small and medium industries have always saved our economy. Those who ignore them will lose their positions. This is history."

உயிர் காக்க 21 நாட்கள் உள்ளிருக்க சொல்லும் நேரத்தில்,அணிசேரா தொழிலாளர்கள் எங்ஙனம் பசியாறுவர் என்பதையும் கவனத்தில் கொள்க.



பெருமுதலாளிகளுக்கு மட்டும் உதவும் நேரம் இதுவல்ல. இந்திய நிதிநிலையை என்றும் காத்தவன் சிறுதொழில் செய்பவனே.



அவனை உதாசீனித்தவர் பதவி இழப்பர். இது சரித்திரம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 24, 2020

Haasan's tweet was in reiteration to his open letter to the prime minister urging him to think about "the livelihood of millions of workers, agriculture and manual labourers, fishermen and MSME workers" during the coronavirus outbreak. He added that the Economic Response Task Force should ensure that there is no drop in wages of labour force.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

READ | Complete Lockdown Imposed In India From March 25: Here Are The Guidelines

PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown

India witnessed a massive rise in the coronavirus cases on Tuesday, March 24, as the number of infected cases surged to 536 with 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. Taking stock of the severity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country.

All offices of the government, barring for those providing essential services, will remain shut. They will function with the minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and transportation to people working in essential services will be permitted.

All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown; COVID-19 Cases Cross 500

READ | Here Are Services That Will Remain Operational And Suspended Under The 21-day Lockdown

Moreover, legal action can be taken against a person who does not follow the quarantine period prescribed by local health authorities. Incident Commanders appointed by the District Magistrates will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their jurisdictions.

An individual violating the containment measures can be proceeded against under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

(Image source - PTI)