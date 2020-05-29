Har Ek Boond | Science And Technology Enabling Water Management

Over the past few years, the water resources in India have been suffering from a major water crisis. The causes for the same are illegal extraction, groundwater depletion, climate change, and extensive pollution in the water bodies across the country. However, water innovators are using science and technology to ensure the preservation and management of water resources.

According to the eminent consultant on water conservation and climate change, B.V. Subbarao, the water crisis in India is increasing at an alarming rate. Over 40% of the population has no access to drinking water. The groundwater has been depleting at a rapid rate and over 50% of the water bodies are contaminated. The changing rainfall patterns in the subcontinent have had a drastic effect on the management patterns as well. India is still trying to innovate and build infrastructure that can adapt to the constantly changing rainfall patterns.

Rural India has been suffering through the water crisis for a long time. Anjan Mukherjee, the founder of Taraltec has been working on a product that helps in making the contaminated groundwater fit for consumption. The Taraltec disinfection reactor is fit into the pipes that are connected to the groundwater. The device manages to kill almost 99% of the microbes that are present in the water.

“We have gotten it (Taraltec disinfection reactor) fitted in areas of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Maharashtra. It has already directly impacted over a million lives and helped them get safe water.” – Anjan Mukherjee, Founder, Taraltec

“There is a dearth in the support that startups working for water management receive from the government. There is a wide range of technology that has come up and is enabling water management across the country but they can’t be used in all places and situations. Although these innovations lack versatility, each of them has a specific role to play in diverse situations. We need to bring a triangular relationship between small innovators, government, and scientific institutions.” – BV Subbarao, Water conservation consultant.

Young scientist, Jitendra Choudhary has received many accolades for his innovation in the field of water management. He has come up with a cost and power-efficient water purifier. He aspires to come up with more such cost-effective products that can help in overcoming the water crisis that looms over India.

Jitendra Choudhary and Anjan Mukherjee are fine examples of how every small step is significant in making a difference. You can also contribute to creating a change and making every drop of water count. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge by logging onto www.republicworld.com. You can also give a missed call on 1800 120 887788.