Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Aims To Provide Job Opportunities To Everyone Within The State

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the state government has resolved to provide employment opportunities to everyone within the state so they are not forced to migrate to other places in search of work. This comes as migrant workers, who were stranded in cities across the country, are being transported back to their home states in the face of lack of employment opportunities due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A video tweeted by CMO Bihar mentioned that the state government wishes to accommodate as many people as possible within the state and will also expand the industry and trade.

"It is our wish that the maximum number of people are accommodated within the state. It will benefit the people as well as the state. It will also help expand the industries and businesses, which will, in turn, create more employment opportunities to accommodate more people," Bihar CM said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been working to provide employment to migrant workers returning back to the state amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The state government has signed MOUs and ordered the formation of a 'Migration Commission' for the purpose of providing migrant workers with employment suited to their skills.

Bihar Reports 19 COVID Deaths

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 toll in Bihar rose to 19 on Friday with the death of a patient while undergoing treatment at a hospital here and samples of two others from Bhojpur and Bhagalpur districts collected after their deaths testing positive, officials said. The number of coronavirus cases in the state also continued to surge with 174 people testing positive, taking the total tally to 3,359.

The number of people who have recovered till date stood at 1,209 while 72,256 samples have been tested so far, the health department said. A 62-year-old man from Siwan, who had travelled to Mumbai, was admitted to the Nalanda Medical College Hospital here upon testing positive for the infection. He breathed his last in the afternoon, Hospital Superintendent N K Singh said.

