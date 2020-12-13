Union Min Naqvi Accuses Congress Of 'creating Confusion' Amongst Farmers Amid Discussions

Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday remarked that the movement is 'far from reality' and that it standing on 'false beliefs created by a political syndicate'. The BJP leader was referring to the Congress party, who had promised similar amendments in the Agri laws in their 2019 general elections' manifesto and have now protested against the laws. Naqvi also claimed that all the Centre heard all the demands listed by farmers' leaders and accused the Congress of trying to create 'confusion'.

"The whole movement is far away from reality and is standing on false beliefs. The people who have created the environment of fear and false beliefs are those conspiring, political syndicate that has been completely rejected by the people," ANI quoted the Union Minister on Sunday.

"When the movement was started by some farmers, then their demands were that MSP, mandis and their fields should be secured. Now the question arises that when the government is listening to all the demands of the farmers and agreeing to all their demands, why are they protesting? What is the question of confusion here?" he added.

In a veiled attack on the Congress, Naqvi stated, "The confusion is created by powers that are creating confusion on all issues in the country from the past six years. The defeated dynasty is trying to defame the democracy of the country and some small forces keep helping them."

Farmers intensify stir

Farmers' leaders have also announced that they would observe a day-long hunger strike across the protest sites at Delhi border as a part of the intensified stir against the three contentious laws. On Sunday, thousands of farmers from Rajasthan set off on a march to the national capital to join the protesting farmers. Moreover, the peasants have also partially blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister and MoS Som Prakash met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday amidst the ongoing agitation against the farm laws. The Union Agri Minister has led six rounds of discussions with the farmers' representatives along with Som Prakash whereas Home Minister Amit Shah had also met with a delegation of the farmers to discuss their demands.

The farmers' unions had rejected the Centre's proposed amendments to the three laws. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks.

