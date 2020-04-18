Centre Clarifies No Decision On Resuming Flights Post-COVID Lockdown On May 4

Quick links:
A day after Air India declared select resuming domestic flights post May 3, the Central Government clarifies that there is no decision as yet on the resumption of domestic or passenger flights. This has been confirmed by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 18, 2020
Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government.@MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official