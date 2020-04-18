Centre Clarifies No Decision On Resuming Flights Post-COVID Lockdown On May 4

A day after Air India declared select resuming domestic flights post May 3, the Central Government clarifies that there is no decision as yet on flights

A day after Air India declared select resuming domestic flights post May 3, the Central Government clarifies that there is no decision as yet on the resumption of domestic or passenger flights. This has been confirmed by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

 

