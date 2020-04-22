Centre Assures To Bring Back Stranded Indian Seafarers, Goa Prepares For Their Quarantine

In a major relief to the Indian seafarers stranded in different parts of the world, the Center government has taken all possible measures to bring them back and reunite with their family; and this will be done in complaince with the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP). Minister of State for Defence Shripad Y Naik met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his deputy V Muraleedharan will ensure that all possible efforts are being made to bring back the stranded Indian seafarers across the world.

"As per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for sign-in and sign-off of Indian Seafarers at Indian Ports and their movement issued on April 21 late night all the Indian Seafarers including Goan brothers on various cruise boats/liners etc around Indian shores will be brought onshore or join a vessel with all due care," said Naik in a statement.

The Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Centre for timely help and decision, which will give relief to the seafarers stranded on different vessels near Indian ports. "This will also end the hardship caused to seafarers and pave the way to return to their homes safely," he said.

Gratefull to @amitshah ji and @mansukhmandviya ji for timely help and decision, which will give relief to the seafarers stranded on different vessels near Indian ports. This will also end the hardship caused to seafarers and pave the way to return to their homes safely. pic.twitter.com/8Y91fCRVat — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) April 21, 2020

Goa gets ready to bring back the seafarers

The state of Goa started making arrangements for quarantine facilities for all the Goan seafarers working as crew on three different ships as a precautionary measure to contain Coronavirus spread. The preparations started soon after the Central government's guidelines were issued allowing disembarkment of the seafarers stranded on Indian shores.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the crew members from three different ships would be disembarked in Mumbai on Wednesday. The CM further asserted that they would be tested for COVID-19 after being brought to Goa and would undergo quarantine for 14 days.

"As per the order of Union Ministry of Home Affairs, all the Goans working on these three ships which are stranded on Indian shore would be brought to Goa," he said.

Sawant thanks Centre

Sawant also thanked the centre government for the permission on the disembarkment of the seafarers and said that goans stranded on the high seas will be brought back soon. He also requested the families of the seafarers to support the government in this move.

I thank the Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji, Hon. HM @AmitShah Ji for permitting the disembarking of seafarers at Indian ports. Goans stranded on the high seas will now soon be back home. pic.twitter.com/wp2vGN1iY0 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 21, 2020

I would request all the seafarers and their families to support the Government in the safe return of all our stranded brothers and sisters. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 21, 2020

