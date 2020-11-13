Centre Holds Meeting With Punjab Farmers In New Delhi, Reassures Them Over Farm Laws

Following its promise to hold a discussion on the contentious Farm Laws, the Centre on Friday held a meeting with farmers from Punjab at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who were heading the meeting hoped that it would provide an opportunity to the farmers to 'clear their doubts' so that they could celebrate the festive season without worries.

"We will talk to farmers open-heartedly and try to clear their doubts, we hope they will soon return back to their work and celebrate festival session, I believe that farmers of Punjab will welcome the change and get the benefit for it (new farm laws)," said Piyush Goyal before the meeting.

Punjab CM requests farmers to stop protests

After the Centre promised to hold a discussion with the farmers on November 13, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had asked the farmer unions to repeal their 'Rail Roko Andolan'. Issuing a statement last week, Amarinder Singh requested the farmers to completely lift their rail blockade, asking farmers to allow all passenger trains to pass through the state once again.

The Chief Minister also urged the farmers to take note of the Centre’s move to hold talks with them, adding that continuing the 'Rail Roko Andolan' any further would inconvenience lakhs of people including soldiers who would be stranded, unable to come home for Diwali.

Punjab farmers have been observing the 'Rail Roko Andolan' against the Farm Laws passed by the central government in September. Amid the protests, the Railways Ministry has suspended goods railway services, stating that they are ready to resume service as soon as the state government ensures them safety at tracks.

(With Agency Inputs)