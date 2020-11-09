Punjab CM Asks Farmers To End 'Rail Roko Andolan', Discussion On Farm Laws From Nov 13

After the Centre announced its decision to hold a discussion on the Farm Laws on November 13, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh asked the farmers' unions to repeal their 'Rail Roko Andolan'. Issuing a statement, Amarinder Singh requested the farmers to completely lift their rail blockade in view of the initiative taken by the Central government, asking farmers to allow all passenger trains to pass through the state once again.

The Chief Minister also urged the farmers to take note of the Centre’s move to hold talks with them, adding that continuing the 'Rail Roko Andolan' any further would inconvenience lakhs of people including soldiers who would be stranded, unable to come home for Diwali due to the suspension of trains in the state.

'Rail Roko Andolan' causes power crisis

Last week, Amarinder Singh had requested the farmer's unions to ease the 'Rail Roko' agitation while accusing the Union government of failing to resolve the farm laws conflict which led to the Brar Power Crisis. As per the official statement, the massive power shortage occurred as rail blockades severely impacted the supply of coal in the state due to which two power units had to be shut down as well.

Following the power crisis, Amarinder Singh also requested the farmer bodies to lift the 'Rail Roko' blockades to allow the movement of essential goods. He further added that there is a shortage of diesel as well which is a serious problem.

In a special session of the Punjab Assembly on October 21, all the legislators unanimously cleared three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws passed by the Parliament. Demanding their immediate annulment, the resolution called upon the Centre to pass an ordinance to protect the MSP and guarantee government procurement.

(With Agency Inputs)