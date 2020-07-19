Goyal Shares Emotional Video Of Army Men Bidding Adieu To Families To Resume National Duty

The Indian Armed Forces are always having their guards up 24/7 while protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and its citizens from any external aggression. Paying tribute to the forces, Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal shared a video of Indian Army personnel who were seen boarding the train after bidding adieu to the family members in order to resume their duties.

"An emotional and proud moment of our brave soldiers and their families at Pune's Khadki railway station, as they stay away from their families to serve and protect the country," read the railway minister's caption in Hindi as he posted the video.

अपने परिवार से दूर रहकर देश की सेवा व सुरक्षा में जाते हुए पुणे के खड़की रेलवे स्टेशन पर हमारे वीर जवानों व उनके परिजनों का भावुक व गौरवान्वित करने वाला पल। pic.twitter.com/gH1mCoJMHB — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 19, 2020

The video assumes importance in light of the recent India-China violent faceoff, showcasing the sacrifices that the Armed Forces and their families do for the country and its citizens.

According to the sources, the violent faceoff between the two armies occurred when India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia. China, which has not revealed its casualties has only admitted the loss of a Commanding rank officer while reports state that as per the intercepts, over 40 casualties have were inflicted on the Chinese side whereas the US intelligence claims 35 deaths of Chinese army personnel in the clash.

Even as the Military-level talks between the two countries are underway, Indian Armed Forces are positioned in case of any misadventure if any, plotted by the adversary. The fourth round of military-level talks was held on July 14 after which the Indian Army on Thursday said that the engagement was consistent with the consensus reached between the Special Representatives of India and China earlier on July 5 wherein complete disengagement was discussed.

