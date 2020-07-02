TikTok Clarifies It Has 'no Plan' To Pursue Legal Action Against Govt, Issues Statement

Rubbishing reports of taking legal action against the ban imposed, TikTok has stated that it does not 'plan to' take any action against the Government of India. The digital platform has stated that it is committed to working with the government to address its concerns. The Government of India has banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps citing security and privacy concerns in light of the escalated tensions with China at the LAC.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, TikTok said, "There have been statements in the press concerning the possibility that TikTok might pursue legal action regarding the directive by the Government of India. We have no plans to pursue such action. We are committed to working with the government to address its concerns."

The Chinese origin mobile app has asserted that it complies with the laws and regulations of the Government of India. "We comply with the laws and regulations of the Government of India. Ensuring the data sovereignty, security and privacy of our users has always been and will continue to be a top priority for us," TikTok added in its statement on Thursday.

India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including Tik-Tok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the escalated tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China responds to the ban

Responding to the ban on 59 apps in India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said that his country is strongly concerned, and is verifying the situation. He also said that the Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones.

"China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation. We want to stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international & local laws-regulations. Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones," he added.

