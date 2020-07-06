India And China Agree To 'complete Disengagement At LAC' As Chinese Troops Pullback

Releasing details of NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi 2-hour phone call on Sunday, MEA issued a statement on Monday, stating that both India and China have agreed to 'complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas'. Moreover, the two officials, who are India and China Special Representatives for Boundary Talks, agreed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and not alter the status quo via unilateral action. More talks between diplomatic and military officials under the existing framework were also agreed upon.

MEA issue statement on Doval-Yi talks

"The two Special Representatives agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. In this regard they further agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas. They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas," read the statement.

China confirms pullback

After sources confirmed that Chinese Army had removed tents from Patrol point 14, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao confirmed that both countries have progressed in disengaging and de-escalating the border situation in the June 30 Military commander-level talks. Previously, China had put the onus completely on India, accusing India of trying to change the status quo at the LAC. Zhao had infact claimed that the 'entire Galwan Valley' belonged to China, which contradicted previous Indo-Chinese agreements.

China pulls back: sources

Earlier in the day, sources reported that disengagement with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting. Sources add that the Chinese PLA have reportedly removing tents and structures at Patrol Point 14 -- the place where the Galwan Valley faceoff took place and are likely to move back by 1 km. Moreover, sources said that rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs. This move also comes two days after PM Modi's visit to Ladakh.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.