Centre To Import Over 17K MT Onion From Turkey & Egypt To Control Price Rise

As onion prices continue to surge across the retail markets in India, the Central government has decided to import 11,000 Metric Ton (MT) of onion from Turkey and 6,090 MT from Egypt. As per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India has placed the order, which will reach India later in December and the consignment from Egypt is expected to reach India by mid-December.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs: MMTC places order for import of 11000 MT of Onions from Turkey which will begin arriving from late December/early January; 11000 MT is in addition to the 6090 MT of Onions arriving from Egypt mid-December. pic.twitter.com/aGsFvQmaih — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Earlier on November 28, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had written to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan requesting him to direct the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to continue supplying onions at Rs 15.60 per kilogram in the national capital in the larger public interest. The Delhi Government's Minister also took to his official Twitter handle to inform about the same.

Wrote to Union Minister @irvpaswan to direct NAFED to continue supplying onions @ Rs. 15.60 per kg for the benefit of citizens of Delhi as GOI's new estimated cost of onion supply @ Rs. 60 per kg to Delhi Govt. will be too high for citizens of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/OQJXUjJcYE — Imran Hussain (@ImranHussaain) November 28, 2019

Onion prices continue to surge across all Indian states

In Uttar Pradesh the retail price of onions has gone up to Rs 100 per kg, leaving many consumers with no choice to either pay more or avoid onion consumption. In a unique protest, workers of Samajwadi Party's youth wing in Varanasi were giving onions on loan by keeping Aadhaar Card as a mortgage. Earlier on November 20, the Union Cabinet had approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes onion to ease the price in the retail market.

