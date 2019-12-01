The Debate
Centre To Import Over 17K MT Onion From Turkey & Egypt To Control Price Rise

General News

The Central government will be importing 11,000 Metric Ton onion from Turkey and 6,090 Metric Ton onion from Egypt to control rising onion prices in India.

As onion prices continue to surge across the retail markets in India, the Central government has decided to import 11,000 Metric Ton (MT) of onion from Turkey and 6,090 MT from Egypt. As per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India has placed the order, which will reach India later in December and the consignment from Egypt is expected to reach India by mid-December.

Earlier on November 28, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had written to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan requesting him to direct the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to continue supplying onions at Rs 15.60 per kilogram in the national capital in the larger public interest.  The Delhi Government's Minister also took to his official Twitter handle to inform about the same.

READ | Amid soaring prices,'Onion Dosa' off the menu in Bengaluru restaurant

Onion prices continue to surge across all Indian states

In Uttar Pradesh the retail price of onions has gone up to Rs 100 per kg, leaving many consumers with no choice to either pay more or avoid onion consumption. In a unique protest, workers of Samajwadi Party's youth wing in Varanasi were giving onions on loan by keeping Aadhaar Card as a mortgage. Earlier on November 20, the Union Cabinet had approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes onion to ease the price in the retail market. 

READ | BJP leaders Meenakshi Lekhi, Vijay Goel wear onion garlands over soaring prices in Delhi

READ | Bihar State Cooperative Market officials wear helmets for safety as they sell onions

(With inputs from ANI)

