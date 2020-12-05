Centre Welcomes Farmers' Feedback Amid Talks, Says 'engaging With An Open Mind': Sources

With the 5th round of Centre-farmer talks currently underway, the government has expressed that it is committed to holding 'cordial' talks, welcoming feedback from the farmers over the agrarian laws.

Top sources stated that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has allayed concerns asserting that the Centre was engaging with the farmers with an 'open mind and heart' and 'no ego.' He has also stated that 'any kind of feedback' on the Farm Laws was welcome adding that the leaders had 'no intention to hurt farmers' sentiments.'

The talks between the government and the protesting unions began at the Vigyan Bhawan around 2.30 pm. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence. Farmers' agitation enters the 10th day today.

The fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer's unions was held on December 3 where no major headway was achieved between the two parties.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Unions have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8 against the three contentious laws. The farmers' bodies also stated that they will burn effigies of PM Modi on December 5 as a part of the protests. The Unions have stated that they are not satisfied with the amendments that have been proposed by the government and have called for the repealing the three laws.

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

(With PTI inputs)

