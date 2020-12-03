Farmers' Unions Hopeful Of Ending Agitation Post Dec 5 Talks, Say 'made Little Progress'

Despite the fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmers ending inconclusively on Thursday, the representatives have affirmed that the deliberations today were 'fruitful' and that 'little progress' was made. The second round of discussions in three days lasted over 7 hours with the next meeting being scheduled on Saturday. MoS Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, who was a part of the meeting, has also expressed hopes of the agitation ending after the discussions on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, " Government has given indications over MSP. It seems that their stand over MSP will be fine. The talks have made little progress."

Meanwhile, Azaad Kisan Sangharsh Committee member Harjinder Singh Tanda expressed hope of resolution in the meeting day after. He asserted that the three contentious laws are 'wrong' and that the unions will 'put pressure' on the government in the next round of talks.

We are hopeful. The laws are wrong. In the next meeting, we will put pressure on the government. They will have to say that they will take back the laws. In my opinion, it will be finalised in the meeting day after tomorrow: Harjinder Singh Tanda, Azaad Kisan Sangharsh Committee

"Talks have made little progress. In the half time, it seemed that today's meeting will yield no result, in the second half it seemed that there is a pressure of farmers agitation, on govt. Talks were held in a conducive atmosphere," Tanda told media after the meeting today.

Points of discussion have been prepared. Discussions will be held on these points on December 5 and we hope that the agitation will end the same day: Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry after talks with farmer unions

'Common points have been drawn'

Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and MSP guarantee. Speaking to the media, the Union Minister reiterated his appeal to the farmers to halt their protests in the view of the prevailing winter and COVID-19 threat. On this occasion, Tomar reiterated that the MSP system will continue in the future too.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "The discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere. Both the union representatives and the government put forth their position. Some common points have been drawn from the earlier meetings and this meeting on which farmer unions are concerned about. From the beginning, we are saying that the Indian government is committed to the welfare of the farmers and will continue to do so in the future. The government does not have an ego."

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, MoS Home Ministry Som Prakash and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are representing the Centre in the meeting today. The farmers' agitation in the national capital entered the eight day on Thursday with peasants across the country staging demonstrations in their states to extend their support against the three contentious agrarian laws. Prior to the discussions today, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier today to discuss the ongoing agitation in a bid to work out a peaceful solution. The Chief Minister stated that he 'reiterated his opposition' in the meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of Punjab and the security of the nation.