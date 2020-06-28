'Chase The Virus': Uddhav Thackeray Sets Agenda For Maha; States Success Of Plasma Therapy

As Coronavirus continues to grapple the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray exuded confidence in 'chasing the virus', adding that the state has increased the process and technique of the treatment. This comes after Maharashtra reported 5,318 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's total tally to 1,59,133.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the CM apprised about the success rate of Plasma therapy, requesting the discharge and the cured to donate plasma. He added that the state is using all the possible drugs for the treatment.

"We are getting success treating by Plasma therapy. We are using the maximum in the state. So now I request those who recovered and discharged fighting against Coronavirus, to donate plasma, which will help others to get recovered. Even if the case increased, we are here increasing the process and technique of treatments. Now our motive is “Chase the Virus”," said Uddhav Thackeray.

"Remdesivir, Tozilizumac, we are using all these drugs. But we need permission from centre's health dept. Since May, we have been following up for the availability of Remdesivir, favipiravir. We have now got permission last week. We will get adequate supplies soon," he added.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Mumbai and Delhi start COVID serosurvey; tally at 5,08,953

READ: Maharashtra govt allows nine palanquins to Pandharpur pilgrimage, ups safety measures

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

With 5,318 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection for the fourth straight day. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,59,133. The state health department said reconciliation of COVID-19 cases from all districts and municipal corporations between the period March 9 and June 7 has been completed.

The death toll rose to 7,273 after 167 patients succumbed to the illness, of which 86 died in the last 48 hours, and the rest 81 are deaths from the previous period. The number of recoveries jumped by 4,430 in the last 24 hours to reach 84,245. As of June 27, there are 67,600 active cases in the state.

READ: Maharashtra: Amravati's COVID-19 count now 502, death toll reaches 23

READ: Maharashtra: Another biggest one-day jump with 5,318 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths