Chennai Relaxes COVID-19 Lockdown After Three Weeks, Shops Allowed To Open For 12 Hours

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday evening announced a new set of lockdown rules, as strict lockdown rules near its end in Chennai. The new set of rules has come as a major relief for the state capital and three other districts adjacent to it.

From Monday, shops which sell essential commodities vegetables and tea stalls will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm. Hotels and restaurants can be kept open from 6 am to 9 pm, operational only for takeaway services. Except for malls, all standalone showrooms can be kept open from 10 am to 6 pm according to the new guidelines released by the state government.

Lockdown to continue in Madurai

The intensified lockdown will continue Madurai, however, due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases. The temple town has 3,776 cases. Hence, the authorities have decided to prolong the intensified lockdown in the largest town of southern Tamil Nadu.

The intensified lockdown in Chennai, which started from 19th June, helped flatten the pandemic curve with reduced positive numbers. The state capital has got 64,674 cases in total with 24,195 active cases while 41,305 people have been discharged and sent home. However, the average daily number of positive cases still remains around 2,000.

However, the lockdown will continue in Tamil Nadu till 31 July, with restrictions on the district to district transport without proper E-pass. However, Tamil Nadu government's medical expert committee has stated that a total lockdown is not the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

