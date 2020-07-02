Chennai Administration Steps Up Measures Against COVID, Launches Programme To Screen Slums

As Chennai remains the worst affected in the state of Tamil Nadu with Coronavirus, the government has ramped up activities to counter the deadly contagion. In its efforts against the pandemic, the Greater Chennai Corporation is conducting the Community Intervention Programme in Tondiarpet area for screening the residents in slum areas with the help of NGOs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In association with 93 NGOs, we rolled out this program around 40-45 days ago. We have around 1,979 nodes, classified as backward areas and slums. We wanted to especially focus on poor and vulnerable people," G Prakash, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation told ANI.

"All slum households will be screened and surveyed every day. We'll have a specific focus on vulnerable and aged population," he added.

The government on Monday said Chennai and Madurai will continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 while the relaxations and curbs shall be in force till July 31 for the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Government and private bus transportation services are not allowed in Chennai, its nearby areas and Madurai till July 15, but are operational in other districts of the state. From July 6 the lockdown will be relaxed including the extended business hours for outlets supplying essentials.

Schools, colleges, malls, resorts, lodges, cinema halls, and bars would continue to be shut and religious congregations and prayers in places of worship in urban regions are banned.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu has risen to 90,167 cases, of which 38,892 are active while 50,074 have been recovered. The state has witnessed 1201 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

(With inputs from agencies)

