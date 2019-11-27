Chhattisgarh CM Calls BJP's Maharashtra Govt Collapse A 'victory Of Democracy'

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party Supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray for showing unity and forming the government in Maharashtra. “I congratulate Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray who showed unity and it is a victory of the democracy,” Baghel said.

READ | Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Bhagel Says Govt Will Procure Paddy At Rs 1,850/q

'Misuse of power'

In a veiled attack, the Chhattisgarh CM while referring to the overnight formation and collapse of Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in Maharashtra said, “The country has seen how people in power misused their powers,” adding, “Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should not have taken oaths. The office of Governor has been made a gimmick and was also misused.”

Hitting out at BJP, Baghel opined, “They (BJP) cannot respect dissent. Their nationalism does not allow them to give space for dissent. Our nationalism has been inspired by great people including Dayanand Saraswati, Ramakrishna Paramhans, Tilak, Raja Ram Mohan Roy”.

READ | Bhupesh Baghel Vows To Fulfil Promises Made To Farmers; Slams Centre

Mentioning the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the Chhattisgarh CM hit out at BJP stating that the party has been indulging in spreading rumors. "BJP indulge in spreading rumors. 35 A was not only invoked in Jammu and Kashmir but several parts of Northeast. Today, 35 A was only withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir but not from the Northeast. Article 370 was abrogated but Article 371 and 372 are active in Northeast," he said.

READ | Shiv Sena Mouthpiece 'Saamana' Slams Devendra Fadnavis For Maharashtra Political Crisis.

Maharashtra government tussle

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Wednesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM following the Supreme Court's decision of an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after the resignation of Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs to the BJP, helping it to form the government with the revocation of President's rule at 5:47 AM on Saturday. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil as his replacement.

Almost a month after the Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP-54, Congress-44), but have now joined the Sena to form the next government.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | BIG: Devendra Fadnavis Accepts Opposition Role For BJP In Maharashtra Assembly