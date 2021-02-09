Chhattisgarh CM Calls On Assam’s Industrialists To Set Up Bamboo, Tea Industries In State

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on the second day of his two-day visit to Assam, met a delegation of the State’s industrialists in Jorhat on Monday to invite them to set up tea and bamboo industries.

A release issued by the Chhatisgarh government read, “Chief Minister Baghel told the industrialists of Assam that there is an industry-friendly environment in Chhattisgarh. He stated that in order to give new facilities to the industries in the state, a new industrial policy has been prepared after holding discussions with industrialists.” [Sic.]

How CM Bhupesh Baghel attracted Assam industrialists?

CM Baghel opined that the land of Chhatisgarh is industry-friendly and it will give multiple facilities to the businesses. A new industrial policy draft has been made after the agreement with industry pioneers in the State of Assam. Baghel said that Chhattisgarh’s 44 per cent area is forest and informed about ethanol production from paddy and sugarcane in the state.

What C'garh govt Investment call says?

Press release issued by the C'garh govt stated that the processing and manufacturing goods industries can get huge profits here. It read, “Now fruits and horticultural crops are also grown on a large scale in the state. Processing industries related to these have immense possibilities here. The weather of Jashpur district is favourable for tea cultivation, tea plantation is being promoted there. He informed the industrialists of Assam about the possibilities of the tea industry and invited them to invest in these areas. [Sic.]

According to the reports, the delegates from Assam presented special hand-crafted tea to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. After which, Bhupesh detailed the availability of the small forests and lands for tea cultivation and bamboo production.

