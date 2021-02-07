Chhattisgarh Congress Passes Resolution Demanding Rahul Gandhi As Party Chief After Delhi

After Delhi Congress, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) passed a resolution on Saturday seeking that Rahul Gnadhi be made the party president again. The resolution was passed unanimously in a meeting of the CPCC executive body and district presidents held at Rajiv Bhawan, the party's state office, a release issued by CPCC spokesperson Vikas Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee (CWC) has set a deadline of June 2021 to hold its party elections after the upcoming Assembly polls in April-May in Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

"The resolution to reelect Rahul Gandhi as president of Indian National Congress was proposed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. It was seconded by AICC state in-charge P L Punia and CPCC president Mohan Markam," the release added.

It said all Congress members were with Gandhi and the party would continue to grow stronger under him. On January 31, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) had passed a unanimous resolution in favour of Rahul Gandhi to take over the party mantle. Jumping the gun, DPCC chief Anil Choudhary had said that 'Rahul Gandhi is the only one who can inspire Congress workers' and hence the resolution was passed.

In August, last year, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had appealed to the former Congress chief to once again lead the party. According to him, the Congress party would reach new heights under Rahul Gandhi's "powerful leadership" and help Indians overcome the present-day challenges. Recalling the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family in the making of modern India, Baghel observed that lakhs of Congress workers have always reposed their trust in them irrespective of the party going through a crisis situation.

Congress chief election by June

On 22 January, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced that there will be 'an elected Congress President by June 2021'. In the Congress working committee meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, the party passed resolutions on an array of issues like COVID-19 vaccination, economy, farmers protest, etc. The CWC meeting also attended by some of the 'dissenters' saw tense exchanges between Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma - over their questioning of the Gandhi leadership.

