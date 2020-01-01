Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Distributes Sweets And Blankets To Poor People On New Year

On New Year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel distributed sweets and blankets to the needy at Gandhi Maidan.The CM also declared several measures to support the underprivileged section of the society.

The Chattisgarn CM announced on New year that the families of working individuals who have died will be given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh, while the families of the differently-abled will receive aid of Rs 50,000.

"Chhattisgarh's identity has changed"

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday that the identity of the state, once known only for Naxal menace, has changed since his government came to power. Baghel was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the three-day National Tribal Dance Festival, 2019.

He also announced that this festival will be held along with statehood celebrations in future. "In the last fifteen years (during the BJP rule), the identity of Chhattisgarh had disappeared. It was only mentioned in the context of Naxal activities. "But as soon as Congress government was formed, it began to work rapidly towards fulfilling the dreams of our ancestors and in keeping with the state's glorious tradition and history," Baghel said.

We waived loans of farmers, procured paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal, introduced Universal Public Distribution System to provide 35 kg rice to every family," he said. "Our forefathers envisaged a prosperous Chhattisgarh and a strong Chhattisgarh. In one year, we have worked with your support to realise their vision," the CM said.

The national tribal dance festival will be held every year along with the Rajyotsav (statehood celebration), Baghel announced. "The Rajyotsav will be held for five days. On the first two days, local artists will showcase their talent. The dance festival will be held for the next three days," he said. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole

