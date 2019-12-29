Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Accuses PM Modi & Amit Shah Of 'continuously Lying' On NRC

On Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a jibe at the Centre on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) alleging that the "lies" by PM Modi and Amit Shah would prove to be very "dangerous" for the country. Bhagel alleged that the "continuous lies" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "precarious for the country." He also stated there the situation in the country was such that everyone was bound to prove their citizenship, from a four-year-old child to a senior citizen.

Read: Bhupesh Baghel lashes out at BJP-led central govt over CAA and NRC

"Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah are continuously lying, which is very dangerous for the country. Today the situation is such that people have to prove their citizenship -- whether it is a four-year-old child or a senior citizen," said Baghel.

Read: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped from meeting anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow

'Kale angrez'

Earlier the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh had lashed out at the BJP-led Central government over the on-going protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stating that "the country is burning because of the passing of the act". Speaking on the NRC he said, "If NRC is implemented, I will be the first person who will not sign the register. People believe me and my government." Drawing a comparison, the Chief Minister stated that similarly, ARC was implemented in Africa in 1906. Baghel had also slammed the BJP government over the implementation of CAA and NRC and made a 'Kale Angrez' remark for which he gained severe criticism from BJP. "In South Africa, Gandhiji started a movement against 'Angrez'. Similarly, we will oppose these 'Kale Angrez' here," the Chief Minister had said.

"If they are not able to do so (prove their documents), then for them detention centres will be opened. They won't be able to vote. They would have to approach the court," he said.

Read: Bhupesh Bhagel hits out at BJP on CAB, says 'it misguides people in the name of religion'

Read: UP DGP OP Singh speaks on the precautionary measures taken in UP amid anti-CAA protests

(With Agency Inputs)