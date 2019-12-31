''Pragya Singh Thakur Spews Venom, Not A True Sadhvi'': Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel 

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel brewed political controversy following his comment against BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur. The Chattisgarh CM stated, "I do not consider Pragya Singh Thakur a sadhvi. Whenever Praya Singh Thakur opens her mouth, she spews venom. This is not a characteristic of a true sadhvi."

Read: Giriraj Singh slams Priyanka Gandhi, says "Yogi not merely a saffron-clad saint"

Chattisgarn Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also extended his support to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her 'Saffron' remark against the Uttar Pradesh CM. Taking a dig at the UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the alleged "atrocities" perpetrated on people by the state police, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a press conference in Lucknow had said, "Yogi Ji wears saffron colour. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion."

The Chattisgarh Chief Minister said, "Yogi Adityanath wears saffron color but has not renounced the world, instead he has stuck to his chair. True saints of India adopted the saffron color in the spirit of renunciation. Caste divisions are visible in Uttar Pradesh today, they are being promoted by Yogi Adityanath.''

Read: Punjab CM slams Yogi govt over alleged assault on Priyanka Gandhi by UP Police

Yogi slams Priyanka over 'saffron remark'

Responding to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's indirect jibe at him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her ‘Saffron’ remark. The official Twitter account of Yogi Adityanath’s office stated that the CM had sacrificed everything to adorn the saffron dress for the service of the people. "Whosoever creates hurdles in the path of people's work being done by a sanyasi has to face the punishment. How can they understand the meaning of people's service, those who have got politics in legacy and indulge in appeasement by forgetting the nation."

Read: After Priyanka Vadra's 'Saffron' jibe, Yogi Adityanath defends the usage of punishment

Read: Backing rioters, Priyanka Vadra issues message to Yogi Adityanath on meaning of 'Saffron'

(With ANI Inputs)