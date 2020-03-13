Chhattisgarh Government Shuts Schools, Colleges Till March 31; Exam Centers To Remain Open

In the wake of the growing number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India, the Chhattisgarh government has announced the shutdown of public libraries, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, and Aanganwadis till March 31.

"To prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), all Anganwadis and Mini Anganwadis in the State will remain closed till March 31," a statement from Chhattisgarh government read on Friday.

The decision to close all schools and colleges till March 31 in line with the Centre's advisory was taken in the meeting that was held at the residence of Baghel after his return from New Delhi. However, the schools and colleges where examinations are going on are said to remain open as per the official statements from the state's School Education and Higher Education departments. The Health Department has also been directed to keep a close watch on the situation and raise awareness on Coronavirus.

At least 75 cases in India

As the world at large is fighting the outbreak of Coronavirus with countries like China, Italy, Iran, South Korea to name a few have borne the brunt of the deadly virus, the number of positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India has gone up to 81 while the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

As a precautionary measure, India has also suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of over 4,500 people across the world. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope.

(With ANI inputs)