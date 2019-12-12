Chhattisgarh: Artists From 23 States, 6 Countries To Participate In Tribal Dance Festival

National Tribal Dance Festival occupies a unique place in the almanack of Indian festivals. This mega cultural fest is taking an international turn as the event welcomes artists from six countries along with 23 states, in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from December 27 to 29.

Nearly 1,400 artists belonging to 151 art troupes will participate. International folk artists from Sri Lanka, Belarus, Uganda, and Bangladesh are also prepping to take part in this three-day program, portraying their tribal folk culture.

This magnificent cultural rich event will be held at the Science College Ground from 10 am to 8:30 pm. On the occasion, artists from various states and the countries will march past in their traditional attires.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for National Tribal Dance Festival and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper arrangements for the comfort and convenience of the participants, artists, and guests as well as the audience, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, DIG DM Awasthi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Gaurav Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Manoj Pingua, Subrat Sahu, Secretary P Anbalgan and other senior officials.

Siddhartha Komal Pardeshi, Secretary, Culture Department, stated that prizes for winners would be distributed on the concluding day of the event, the first prize is Rs 5 lakhs, the second prize is Rs 3 lakhs, the third prize is Rs 2 lakhs, and a consolation prize of Rs 25,000 will also be given.

Each team will consist of nearly 50 artists. “Artists can register for the event through the online registration system. Till now, 1,310 artists have registered online,” added Pardeshi. The venue provides seating arrangements for nearly 4,000 people. The enigmatic tribal lifestyles, enchanting music, vibrant folk dances, rich traditional cuisine will be the centre of attraction at the festival.

The festival will also see a food zone, book exhibition, stalls of forest produce, industrial promotion and an exhibition displaying and providing insight of Chhatisgarh history, culture, tradition, tourism and cuisine.

(With Inputs from ANI)