Chidambaram Explains 'blank Reaction' To PM's Rs 20 Lakh Cr Package; Assures Scrutiny

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that the party will scrutinise on who are the real beneficiaries of the scheme.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said that his reaction after PM Modi's 33 minutes speech was 'blank' as the PM 'gave a headline and a blank page'. He said that he is looking forward to the Finance Minister to fill the gap. "We will also carefully examine who gets what? And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states. We will also examine what the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) will get in terms of REAL MONEY," he said.

Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank!



Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 13, 2020

PM Modi's announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial package with an aim to make India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar). According to him, the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of India's GDP. The details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13.

The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity and laws. PM Modi also said that a self-reliant India should be vocal about local so that it can be global. About lockdown extension, he said that citizens will be informed about the new guidelines of Lockdown 4.0 before May 18.



