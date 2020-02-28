Balakot Airstrike: Air Chief Lauds Govt's Decision To Strike At The Heart Of Terror Camps

On the first anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria lauded India's 'tough and bold' decision to strike at the heart of terrorist training camps in Pakistan and added that "the Indian Air Force struck the target successfully". A year ago, on February 26, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Balakot in Pakistan by carrying out coordinated airstrikes days after the Pulwama terror attack that shook the nation.

Speaking at the center Centre for Air Power Studies in Delhi on Friday, Chief Bhadauria also recalled how Pakistan Air Force responded 30 hours later with a large package of aircraft under Operation Swift Retort, and IAF ensured they were not able to hit targets.

"A year ago, the Government took a tough and bold decision to strike at the heart of terrorist training camps deep inside Pakistan across the Line of Control. IAF successfully struck the target chosen. They were in a hurry to disengage. They were doing it for their domestic audience.

Chief Bhadauria also observed that India had an edge over Pakistan Air Force in terms of Beyond Visual Range Missile capability at the time of Kargil. "We had an edge over Pakistan Air Force in terms of Beyond Visual Range Missile capability at the time of Kargil. We allowed that to slip and thereafter it took a decade & half in our struggle to acquisition process to be able to get better capability," said the IAF Chief.

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria: It(better capability) will soon materialize with induction of Rafale. In air engagement, especially in a deeply contested area, it is important to to have a weapons edge. Once we retain this edge,it is important that we don't allow to slip back this edge.

Earlier on February 26, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa also recalled the retaliate attack by India, stating a lot of things have been implemented after Balakot operations. Chief Dhanoa listed the outcome of the airstrike, stating that no terrorist attack took place following that as the airstrike instilled fear.

"One year has gone past and we look back with satisfaction. We have learnt a lot of lessons, a lot of things have been implemented after Balakot operations. After Balakot airstrike, there was no major terrorist attack throughout the Indian elections because they were scared that we will respond again in the same manner or even more devastatingly," said Chief Dhanoa.

Balakot Air Strikes

Days after the Pulwama terror attack that shook our nation, India on February 26, 2019, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Balakot in Pakistan by carrying out coordinated airstrikes. In a pinpointed and swift airstrike that lasted less than two minutes, officials stated that the IAF targeted 350 terrorists and trainers.

The "preemptive and non-military" action by India was seen as a result of strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on February 15, 2019, had said 'those responsible will pay a very heavy price' and 'security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.'

The braveheart of the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman also spent a few days in Pakistani custody after he shot down a modern Pakistani F16 jet, following which his MiG-21 was shot down in a dogfight the with Pakistan Air Force just a day after the February 26 Balakot airstrike.

