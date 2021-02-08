Children Trained By ITBP Win 112 Medals In Various National-level Judo Competitions

The children trained by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon in Judo have bagged at least 112 medals in several national-level competitions. In “another initiative” by ITBP, it trained at least 500 school-going children of Naxal-affected district in Chhattisgarh in a range of sports including Hockey, Judo and Archery since 2016. It said in a statement that, “two of jawans of the Battalion have been training some 200 local boys and girls in Judo in 4 batches daily for about 5 hours. The groups include the children & youth from 5 years and 21 years of age.”

The groups include children and youth from 5 years and 21 years of age. Due to the hard work and guidance of the ITBP coaches, these schoolchildren have won 112 medals in various national level tournaments and competitions," said ITBP and took to Twitter to share a short film featuring the children. Jayprakash, an ITBP Head Constable said that the Judo training has boosted the confidence of children who are training for self-defence. ANI report stated that 161 schoolchildren trained by the ITBP have participated in various national level competitions and emerging victorious in several national-level competitions till date.

Another initiative by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh.

Some winners of ITBP-trained schoolchildren

Trained by ITBP, Shivani had bagged a Gold medal in the under 14 category in 2019 in a national level Judo competition. Meanwhile, Yogesh Suri won a Bronze in the 35 kilograms category at the 2018 under-14 national Judo championship and Anil Kumar also bagged a Bronze in the 40 kg category in the 2019 Judo national completion that took place in Imphal.

ITBP constable Jakir Hassan had started the Judo training under the guidance of the Commandant Surinder Khatri in October 2016, free of cost with basic facilities in a room of a pre-matric boys Hostel building with only 15-16 schoolchildren. ITBP has been on the frontlines of the Naxal-impacted Kondagaon District where it is also training children in Hockey.

