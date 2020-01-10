The Debate
The Debate
Chilling Video Shows Child's Miraculous Escape After Falling Off A Moving Car

General News

A video has surfaced on the internet which highlights the importance of child safety locks and child seats in cars after a child falls off a car in a busy road.

Chilling Video

A video has surfaced on the internet which highlights the importance of child safety locks and child seats in cars while travelling with children. The video was shared by IPS Officer Pankaj Nain on his Twitter handle which shows a child's astounding escape after falling from a moving car on a busy road. The video clip was first shared on YouTube on December 26 and was captured by CCTV cameras in Kerala, as per reports. 

About the video

In the disturbing video, a child can be seen falling off a moving car rolling down the streets when the car makes a sharp u-turn with its door flung open. Fortunately, other vehicles on the road which include a bus, an auto, and a motorbike immediately stop after seeing the child falling off the car to avoid further mishaps. 

Netizens reactions over the video

The car in which the child was travelling stops immediately after the incident and the child can be seen carried back to the vehicle in the video. The video managed to garner more than 6,000 views with 439 retweets and 1128 likes. Let us take a look at how netizens shockingly reacted. 

