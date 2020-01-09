Netizen Shares Video Of How To Peel An Egg In 10 Seconds, Post Garners 3 Million Views

Ever since the internet and social media have taken precedence over our day-to-day affairs, human beings across the globe have found ourselves various forms of distraction. It may not seem like much, but a video on how to peel a boiled egg perfectly has taken Twitter by storm. Yes, a video on peeling eggs is gaining unprecedented attention on the web and for all the right reasons. The video that was shared on Sunday on the microblogging platform shows an egg peeling hack that can save both your time and energy.

Hack or no hack?

The 10-second long video showed a person placing a boiled egg inside a glass full of cold water. After placing the egg inside the glass, the man can be seen shaking it for a few seconds before taking it out. The person the video then squeezes the egg gently and its shell slips right off. The video is going viral ever since it was shared by a Twitter user named Rex Chapman. The video has garnered more than 3.8 million views and has been liked over 75,000 times at the time of publishing this story. Rx

The video was uploaded on January 6 and it has been attracting a lot of reactions from netizens as some of them even tried the hack at home. Many users also posted counter videos where they claimed that the hack was far from being perfect as the egg breaks down while attempting the process. Some of the reactions to the video are hilarious while other comments challenged the technique.

Apparently, I've been cracking open hard boiled eggs wrong my entire life. Genius...

pic.twitter.com/fcCIU5Oa9i — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 5, 2020

I tried this. Didn’t work pic.twitter.com/WQ1ijKGJqo — Seth Berliner (@Coloradosprout) January 5, 2020

I dont think it worked pic.twitter.com/TQD54hcIEU — George Beats (@GeorgeBeatsSA) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile thirsty kids in Africa looking at this video like... pic.twitter.com/PGG0Xytehn — Big Ben (@Pitz73) January 5, 2020

As an Australian: running water straight down the drain is distressing. — Always Say Yes (@AlwaysSayYes) January 5, 2020

