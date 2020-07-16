China Confirms Progress In disengagement Along LAC After 4th Corps-Commander Level Talks

Issuing its statement on the fourth Corps-Commanders’ level talks between India and China, Chinese spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday said that both countries have achieved progress in further disengagement between border troops. Speaking about the talks, she said that India and China are building on the common understanding reached at the previous three rounds of commander-level talks and corresponding implementation work accordingly.

The fourth Corps-Commanders’ level talks between India and China that started at 11.30 AM on Tuesday went on for almost 14.5 hours and ended at 2 AM on Wednesday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry also said that it hopes that India will work with China to implement consensus with concrete actions and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in border areas. As per sources, the Indian Army top brass will carry out internal deliberation on what transpired in the 14.5 hours-long Corps Commander level talks and is likely to be issued a statement.

The fourth military-level talks took place at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. After the violent Galwan valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and the Chinese side also suffered casualties, both sides had decided that talks will continue to effectively continue the disengagement process. As per sources, the talks on Wednesday included a discussion on Pangong lake. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Leh, Ladakh, and forward locations of Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well as Line of Control (LoC) on July 17-18, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

India-China diplomatic talks reaffirm disengagement

Apart from military-level talks, India and China have issued statements reaffirming both countries' agreement to 'ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)'. Both countries have agreed to the same as troops deployed along LAC were very close to each other. More talks between diplomatic and military officials under the existing framework were also agreed upon.

China pulls back

On July 6, the Chinese Army removed tents from Patrol point 14 -- the place where the Galwan Valley faceoff took place and moved back by 1 km. Moreover, sources said that the rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs. India has demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

