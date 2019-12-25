Greeks Forced To Alter Christmas Meal Menu Due To Price Hike: Survey

A survey involving local market experts and consumers revealed that the Christmas menu for Greece has changed in 2019 due to the price hike of main ingredients like Pork and Turkey. The survey said that as Greece's economy battles with debts since 2018, the effect of the austerity and recession are visible in the average Greek household which is trying to make the most on a limited budget.

The situation has worsened as a result of the latest epidemic of African swine fever. The lack of edible pork has led to a hike in price by 18 per cent as compared to what it costed in 2018. Figures of a survey conducted by the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) show a similar rise in the price of Turkey by 9 per cent.

The traditional Christmas meal for 6-8 persons which includes meat, salads, fruits, cheese, soft drinks, wine, and dessert will cost Greek households this year on average 154.57 euros (170.02 U.S. dollars), up 3.68 per cent compared with last year when the average was estimated at 149.09 euros, the ESEE's survey found.

Greeks struggle to buy Christmas meal ingredients

People are sufficing the absence of Turkey and Pork with roosters, chicken and rabbit, told Kleanthis Tsironis, president of Athens' central market "Varvakeios" to the media. They have to opt for other options to keep the meal decent, he added. Some are completely dropping out Pork and Turkey and others are buying them in meagre quantities shifting to more economic ingredients.

Dimitris, a client at the market told that the year has been difficult for everyone and that each passing year they are buying fewer things. He added that fortunately, the Christmas Bonus is saving the day.

Nikos, a greengrocer at Varvakeios, was quoted as saying that there are fewer customers this year. People are struggling and taking closer looks at the prices, he added.

Besides pork and turkey, the price hike was recorded in some fruits and vegetables as well, the survey showed. The prices of tomatoes increased by approximately 13 per cent and oranges by 18 per cent as compared to last year.

Kostas, another customer told that it is not just difficult to manage the prices inside the market. "Costs are hiked elsewhere due to over taxation," he claimed.

(With inputs from ANI)

