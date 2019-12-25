Christmas Day Special: Jokes To Make Your Holidays More Jolly

The annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ is observed on December 25. Not only Christmas parties, but the presents, cookies, and snow in some places truly embark a joyous time. However, there are some hilarious puns which stand relevant only towards the end of the year and help people to break the ice with well-timed Christmas jokes.

Christmas jokes

1. Why does Santa have three gardens? So he can ho, ho, ho!

2. What's the best thing to give your parents for Christmas? A list of everything you want!

3. What's a parent's favourite Christmas carol? Silent Night!

4. What does Santa eat for breakfast? Mistle-toast!

5. How did Mrs Claus tell Santa the weather? "It looks like rain, dear!"

6. What do you call a mean reindeer? Rude-olph!

7. What happened to the thief who stole an advent calendar? He got 25 days!

8. Why does everyone like snowmen? Because they're so cool!

9. What do snowmen wear on their heads? Ice caps!

10. What's the difference between the Christmas alphabet and the regular alphabet? The Christmas alphabet has Noel!

11. What do you call an elf who sings? A wrapper!

12. How do sheep say "Merry Christmas?" "Fleece Navidad!"

13. What do angry mice send each other in December? Cross mouse cards!

14. What's red, white, and blue at Christmas dinner? A sad candy cane!

15. What comes at the end of Christmas Day? The letter Y!

16. What type of cars do elves drive? Toy-otas!

17. Where does mistletoe go to get famous? Hollywood!

18. What nationality is Santa Claus? North Polish!

19. What falls at the North Pole but never gets hurt? Snow!

20. What do you call a greedy elf? Elfish!

21. What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus? Claustrophobic!

22. What did Adam say on the day before Christmas? "It's Christmas, Eve!"

23. When does a reindeer have a trunk? When it goes on vacation!

24. Where does Santa go to vote? The North Poll!

25. What kind of bug hates Christmas? A humbug!

26. Why is Santa so jolly? Because he knows where all the toys are!

27. What did the gingerbread man put on his bed? A cookie sheet!

28. What's a ghost's favourite Christmas story? The Fright Before Christmas!

29. What does Santa get at the doughnut shop? A jolly roll!

30. What can you catch in the winter with your eyes closed? A cold!

31. Why did Santa put a clock in his sleigh? Because he wanted to see time fly!

32. What is Santa's dog's name? Santa Paws!

33. What do snowmen call their kids? Chill-dren!

34. Where do reindeer go to buy new tails? The retail store!

35. Why is it always cold on Christmas? Because it's December!

36. What do you call Santa when he doesn't move? Santa Pause!

37. What's Santa's favourite snack? Crisp Pringles!

38. What do you get if you cross an apple and a Christmas tree? A pineapple!

39. When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving? In the dictionary!

40. What do snowmen say to one another in the morning? "Have an ice day!"

41. What type of dog do you get for the holidays? A pointsetter!

42. What's a snowman's favourite snack? Ice Krispy treats!

43. What does Santa use to measure? Santameters!

44. Where do snowmen keep their money? In a snow bank!

45. What are elves allergic to? Sh-elf-ish!

46. How does Jack Frost get to work? By icicle!

47. What do you call Santa when he runs out of money? Saint Nickel-less!

48. What type of motorcycle does Santa Claus drive? A Holly Davidson!

49. What happens if you eat Christmas decorations? You get tinselitus!

50. What do snowmen eat for breakfast? Frosted Flakes!



