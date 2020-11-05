Cinema Halls, Multiplexes Reopen Outside Containment Zones In Maharashtra Amid COVID-19

After months of lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the cinema halls and multiplexes in Maharashtra have reopened with 50 per cent seating capacity. News agency ANI shared a post on social media while informing about the latest development that came into action after the government of Maharashtra issued an order. The order was issued by the state government on November 4 to reopen cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, yoga institutes, and playing of indoor sports while following the proper guidelines.

Multiplexes, cinema halls reopen in Maharashtra

Currently, for the beginning, the theatres would showcase Angrezi Medium and Baahubali: The Beginning to grab the attention of the movie buffs. According to the order, the state government has allowed cinema halls, theatres ad multiplexes to open in areas outside containment zones only from November 5. No eatables will be allowed inside the Cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes and drama theatres. The SOP for the same will be Sued by the Cultural Affairs Department and local authorities.

Maharashtra: Movie theatres reopened in Mumbai after months of lockdown amid #COVID pandemic; visuals from G7 Multiplex in Bandra



State Govt has allowed cinema halls, theatres & multiplexes to open with 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from today pic.twitter.com/UUsvF8GdBm — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Apart from this, according to the order issued by the state government in this regard that also stated swimming pools used for training state, national and international level athletes will also be allowed to open from November 5. Yoga institutes and stadiums for indoor games will also reopen from November 5, the order states. Maharashtra's COVID-19 deaths remained above the 100-mark, but infections dropped and the recovery rate improved, with a whopping 7.38 lakh freed from home quarantine, health officials said on Tuesday. The remaining lockdown restrictions in the state have already been extended till November 30.



