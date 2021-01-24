BJP's Bagga To Send 1 Lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' Postcards To CM Mamata After Netaji Event Row

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at the Parakra Diwas event at Victoria Memorial in mark to protest to the "Jai Shri Ram" slogans raised, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij hit out at her. He said that ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogan to CM Mamata is like "red rag to a bull". He opined that this is the reason why she stopped her speech at an event in Kolkata. Moreover, BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that he will send 1 Lakh postcards to CM Mamata with Jai Shri Ram written on it.

ममता दीदी को जय श्री राम से डर क्यों लगता है ? We will send 1 Lakh Post card to @mamataofficial Didi with Jai Sri Ram Messages #MamtaBanerjeeKoJaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/tymbmaDgFu — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 23, 2021

"Jai Shri Ram" to #MamtaBanerjee is like red rag to a bull that is why she stopped her speech at Victoria Memorial today. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 23, 2021

Earlier, claiming that Banerjee had insulted the legacy of Netaji, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya said that previously she had insulted the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore by refusing to attend Viswa Bharati’s centenary celebrations. Bengal in charge of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya wondered why was there politics over 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak

Fuming at the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised prior to her speech, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, walked off the dais at Kolkata's Victoria memorial where the Centre's Parakram Divas celebrations, marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary were held. On being called to address the crowds ahead of PM Modi's speech, Banerjee was met with loud calls of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Terming it an insult to the invitee, she refused to speak at the event as a mark of protest, and thundered - 'Have some dignity'.

"I feel that a government program should have dignity. This is not a political program, this is a government program. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural ministry for holding this program here in Kolkata. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jail Hind. Jai Bangla," said Banerjee before walking away.

Desh Nayak Vs Parakram Diwas

The BJP and Trinamool had entered into a battle to claim Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy. The Government of India has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. It renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express" and then a program was organised at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Mamata government announced that a committee has been formed for year-long celebrations dedicated to Netaji - similar to the Centre. It also organised a 'Padyatra' for Netaji, planned an INA Monument at Rajarhat and proposed to form a National Cadet Corps (NCC) like organisation in state-run schools and colleges and name it 'Jai Hind Bahini'. Opposing the Centre's 'Parakram Diwas' announcement, CM Mamata said, "We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram'?," adding "You are building a new parliament and buying new planes, why no memorial for Netaji?".

