Cleric Blames Live-in Relationship For Shraddha's Murder; BJP Counters: 'personal Choice'

As details of the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar emerge every minute, cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan made a controversial remark on the Shraddha murder case. The Islamic cleric from the state of Uttar Pradesh asserted that crimes are increasing due to live-in relationships.

Tauqeer Raza Khan blamed the live-in relationship behind the heinous crime. Speaking to media persons, the cleric said, “It is extremely shameful if any Hindu or Muslim girl starts living with any man in front of our house. Live-in relationships are not a part of the Indian culture."

Blaming live-in relationships for murder, the cleric said, “Our culture does not permit live-in relationships. We should consider our Indian culture and its teachings. What message are we giving to our children?”

BJP counters cleric's controversial remark

Responding to Tauqeer Raza Khan's controversial comments, BJP leader Ram Kadam asserted that a live-in relationship is a personal choice of every individual.

“Shraddha and her family should get justice anyhow. I think this is of paramount importance. A live-in relationship is a personal choice. It is a debatable question.:"

He maintained that Shraddha and her family should get justice and said that Delhi Police should investigate this entire murder case in the direction of Love Jihad.

#BREAKING | BJP's Ram Kadam says live-in relationship a 'personal choice' as controversial cleric Tauqeer blames live-in affairs for increasing crimes. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/jNaI1yqTRp — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the Delhi Police is likely to produce the accused --Aaftab Poonawala (28), who strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and dismembered her body into 35 pieces, in Delhi's Saket court on Thursday, November 17. Notably, the police will file an application from the court seeking the remand of the accused.