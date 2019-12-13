CM Yogi Adityanath: UP Will Set Up 218 Fast-track Courts Along With Cybercrime Centres

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he is planning to set up 218 fast-track courts to ensure that cases are solved quickly and there is no delaying delivering verdicts. The demand for a faster and more efficient justice system has been increasing and was reflected when there were celebrations across the country when the accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were shot by the police.

READ: Amid Unnao Uproar, Yogi Adityanath Assures The Case To Be Taken To A Fast-track Court

Faster justice

CM Adityanath, addressing a cybersecurity workshop in Lucknow said, "Cybercrime and forensic centres will be opened at all range levels. The government will also set up its own forensic university.

"I formed a committee to find out whether crimes against women and children are also being investigated in a time-bound manner. The investigation revealed that there is a lack of coordination. If the prosecution is done on time, the accused may be punished faster. The law will also have to be stricter if there is an increase in crime," he said, talking about crimes against women and children.

READ: Despite Being Around, Police Not Close To People: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Imperative to put fear in criminal's mind'

He added, "Inter-departmental coordination can lead to better action against the culprits. Also, the District Magistrate along with the district should be able to decide on the priority of POCSO cases. This may speed up the process of punishment to criminals. When cases get delayed, witnesses turn back which frustrates the victim. These actions will send out a message that if you commit a crime, punishment will be swift," he said.

"It is imperative to put fear in the mind of the criminal, otherwise he will not be afraid of the laws. Discussions must also be held accurately and in time. No innocent person should get stranded and no criminal should be able to escape," Yogi said.

READ: Ganga Much Cleaner Today Due To PM's Namami Gange Program, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

He concluded the statement saying, "In the last 2 years, work has been done in the direction to curb crime against women and girls. Uttar Pradesh has been first in meting out punishment within a span of six months. Certainly, such moves will be helpful in curbing the menace of cybercrime and crimes against women."

READ: UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darbar' To Resolve People's Grievances

(with ANI inputs)