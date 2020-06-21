UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Approach To Battle COVID Crisis; Lists Govt Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday said that in a state with around 24 crore population, there are only 6,000 active cases of the COVID-19 disease. Addressing 'UP Jansamvad' virtual rally from Lucknow, the Chief Minister stated that the government has provided assistance and ensured that migrant workers safely reached their homes and has ensured doorstep delivery of food packages.

"When we look at the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, we find ourselves in a satisfactory situation. In a state of around 24 crore population, there are only 6,000 active cases of the disease," said Yogi.

"We have ensured the doorstep delivery of food packages. We have provided assistance and ensured that migrant workers safely reached their homes. We have also done the work of making people aware of safety measures by making continuous communication on how to contain the spread of coronavirus," he added.

The Chief Minister further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting Yoga recognized globally. BJP chief JP Nadda also joined the virtual rally from Delhi

"Today we have the opportunity to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to thank him on behalf of our countrymen for getting Yoga recognized globally," he said.



UP reports 596 new COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, there are 6,186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged so far, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. The death toll stands at 550 in the State, Prasad informed.

"The discharge percentage stands at 62.21 per cent. Yesterday 16,125 samples were tested in the State, testing is being increased here. Apart from this, we will soon commence antigen test in some districts like Lucknow, Kanpur, Varani, Gorakhpur, this test has been approved by ICMR," said Prasad.

